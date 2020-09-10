RE/MAX Results Launches ‘Simple Offer’ for Twin-Cities Homeowners

Twin Cities-based RE/MAX Results announced a new service that delivers to homeowners more selling options. The RE/MAX Results Simple Offer program provides homeowners throughout the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Rochester, Duluth/Superior, Mankato and Western Wisconsin markets more options to sell their homes.

“Homeowners now have one place to see what iBuyers will offer for their home or how much they can expect if they list their home on today’s open market—all with the help of a RE/MAX Results sales executive,” said Brenda Tushaus, CEO of RE/MAX Results.

“With Simple Offer, RE/MAX Results delivers more selling options to local homeowners. Best of all, a seller will have a RE/MAX Results trusted advisor by their side and make their best choices because they can see their options all in one place for the first time,” she added.

The RE/MAX Results Simple Offer program includes iBuyers’ “instant” cash offers to buy homes. Simple Offer helps homeowners see what it means to sell their home to an iBuyer and sell their home on the open market. After reviewing their selling options, a homeowner can still choose not to sell.

“Homeowners want to see the modern options that are available today,” explained Tushaus. “When they look to sell, we know they want professional help and representation, even when they choose to sell to an iBuyer.”

According to RE/MAX, iBuyer research shows that 41 percent of all sellers would consider an iBuyer offer. Among the homeowners who would consider an iBuyer offer, 92 percent still want to be represented by a licensed real estate professional.

RE/MAX Results has partnered with zavvie, creator of Offer Optimizer™ Suite.

“RE/MAX Results is an example of how leading brokerages have not been sitting still during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Lane Hornung, CEO and founder of zavvie. “They have been innovating and preparing for the rebound that is propelling them forward now. As a leader at the forefront of innovation, RE/MAX Results continues to deliver new ways to serve their clients better. RE/MAX Results Simple Offer gives clients more of what they are asking for. Their sales executives continue to raise the bar for how homes are sold throughout Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.”

More details about the RE/MAX Results Simple Offer program are here and on its website at results.net.



For more information, please visit www.remax.com.