10 Tax Strategies Your Accountant May Not Know

As a real estate agent, you may be responsible for managing the finances of your real estate business. There are a lot of moving parts when you are focusing on business expenses, salaries, and all the other costs associated with being a real estate agent.

Figuring out to balance these expenses when it comes time to figure out your tax strategy can be incredibly challenging. That is why we recently had Mark Kohler, a notable CPA and attorney, on our Secrets of Top Selling Agents webinar to provide the best strategies to save some money as a real estate agent.

Kohler came prepared with 10 strategies that your accountant may not know. They will show you how to manage everything from your pay structure to your travel expenses and how you can save some money when it comes time to file your 2020 taxes. Rather than us tell you how to maneuver your way through these strategies, we thought we would share the video directly with you:

After the webinar, Mark took to the Secrets of Top Selling Agents Facebook Group to continue the conversation and answer questions from viewers live! To check out the recording and to join in on the conversation, join the group here.