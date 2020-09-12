Deadline Extended: Nominate a Real Estate Newsmaker Today

RISMedia will be accepting nominations for its 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers until 11:59 p.m. ET Oct. 15, 2020. The Real Estate Newsmakers are those individuals making headlines for their newsworthy contributions to the housing industry, and for their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve. Nominate a 2021 Newsmaker here.

Readers may nominate as many individuals as they like, as well as themselves, and nominees can be from any walk of the residential or commercial real estate industries, including, but not limited to: brokers, agents, service providers, professionals from the mortgage, title, insurance sectors, etc.

Candidates can be selected as an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker for a range of accomplishments, including, but not limited to:

– Advancing the industry

– Impacting change

– Technology achievements

– Diversity and inclusion

– Business accomplishments and growth

– Humanitarian efforts

– Industry activism and support

– Thought leadership and influence

– Excellence in customer service

– Creativity and innovation

Our 2020 Newsmaker recognition saw over 300 real estate professionals honored for their contributions to the industry across several categories.

Our Luminaries (The Iconic Leaders)—such as Vinnie Tracey, president of Realty ONE Group Affiliates; James O’Bryon, CEO of RE/MAX Gold; and Mike Brodie, Regional Owner/Operating Principal, Keller William Realty—are industry executives celebrated for dedicating their lives to the betterment of their companies and agents, and the real estate industry and all those it serves.

Here’s a look at RISMedia’s 2020 Luminaries:

Our Crusaders (The Champions of a Better Way)—such as Corey McCloskey, Vice President of Education, John R. Wood Properties; Jed Carlson, CEO, Adwerx; and Laura Walker, Broker/Owner, Walker Realty Group—are chosen for their passion toward a cause greater than themselves, from equal rights to REALTOR® safety to disaster recovery. These Newsmakers have helped make the world a better place.

Here’s more about RISMedia’s 2020 Crusaders:

The final deadline for nominations is Oct. 15, 2020. For details and to make your nomination(s), visit RISMedia.com/Newsmaker-Nomination.