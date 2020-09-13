Many real estate agents want to know, “How can I be a top performer in my industry? What does it take to become a top agent?” We sat down with national real estate coach Sherri Johnson to get answers from an expert. Click here to watch this insightful interview in which Johnson hones in on the qualities of top agents.

Don’t have time to watch the video? Here’s a quick overview of highlights from the interview.

1. Qualities of Top Agents

According to Sherri, top real estate agents are:

– Tenacious

– Driven

– Passionate about what they do

– Goal-oriented

– Focused on achievement

– Relentlessly energetic

– Amazing communicators

– Problem solvers

– Marketers

– Negotiators

2. The Importance of Being Goal-Oriented

Sherri says that the best agents, in her opinion, have all of the qualities listed above. However, it seems that being goal-oriented may be the most important quality of all.

“The difference between an average agent and a top agent,” says Johnson, is that top agents “know their goals, they know they have to sell so many houses a month to make X amount of income, and they are relentlessly focused on making that happen.”

3. Leveraging Your Natural Abilities

We all have natural abilities, says Johnson. “Some agents are naturally enthusiastic, naturally outgoing, while others use their quieter, reserved personality to be just as effective.”

“I think people just have to figure out what is driving them,” she says. And if they want to modify and be more enthusiastic, for example, they can be. “Anything is possible. You just put a plan in place, have a strategy, and you’ll make it happen.”

Want more advice on how to accelerate your real estate business? In her 90-day Bootcamp, Sherri Johnson will give you the confidence to hit the ground running with proven strategies to help you generate amazing results in just three months!

Real Estate Express is the nation’s premier online real estate school, providing pre- and post-licensing courses, continuing education courses, and professional development to hundreds of thousands of real estate agents across the country. RealEstateExpress along with its sister schools McKissock Learning, Superior School of Real Estate, Allied Schools, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and Hondros Education Group, helps real estate professionals achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their real estate career.