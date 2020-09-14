Become a More Accessible Agent With Videos…Starring You!

Video marketing in real estate is an essential part of every agent’s social media strategy. With COVID-19 still sweeping the country, more and more homebuyers are relying on videos to guide them through their home search. Though virtual home tours are a key feature, video should not be limited to just your listings.

Curating videos with a more personal touch allows your followers to get a better idea of who you are as an agent…and a person. By integrating self-starring videos into your marketing efforts, you can showcase not only your personality and engagement skills, but also promote your community, as well as any services you provide or stories that can help boost lead generation.

Here are a few ideas for what you can cover in a self-starring video:

Introduce Yourself…With a Personal Touch

Instead of relying on your headshot and “About Me” section on your website or social platforms, why not utilize video to introduce yourself? Start your recording with who you are, your brand and the communities you serve. Explain your background, showcasing everything from what brought you into the real estate industry to why they should work with you. Don’t be afraid to boast about any awards or accolades you’ve collected over the years; this will showcase your success and dedication to your clients and your brand.

Bonus tip! Send your introduction video to a prospective client via email, providing them with a clearer idea of who you are so they can decide if you are a good fit for them.

Attend and Document Community Events

Rather than simply posting about an upcoming event in your area, such as a festival or new business opening, attend them and record your experience. This will not only showcase happenings in a town or city, but also put your commitment to your community on display. The best part about this type of video is that you can go live on Instagram or Facebook, giving your followers the opportunity to experience the day in real time. Be sure to tag stores and restaurants in the area who are taking part in each event as a way to promote local businesses while allowing your prospects to explore the area around a home they are interested in.

Share Success Stories From Past Transactions

Whether you are new to the game or you’re a seasoned vet in the real estate business, sharing success stories from past clients is a must. Though these are traditionally done in the form of a written testimonial, no one ever said you can’t accompany your testimonials with videos. For example, ask your clients who just moved into their new home to record a short video of their experience working with you as their agent. Or, instead of featuring a video testimonial, simply showcase the property that you sold, explaining any positive details, such as a short turnaround time or a niche sale if the home was unique or a luxury property. Keeping the focus on your clients and what you can do to serve them should always be top of mind.

Hold Q&A Sessions With Followers

As you post your listings and other content to your social media pages, asking questions can increase your engagement with followers. People like to voice their opinions, but many also have questions when it comes to the home-buying and selling process. Instead of waiting for the question to come up in the comments section of your posts, or after you’ve been hired, hold a live Q&A with your social circle to give them the opportunity to get more in-depth information from an expert. Instead of going live, you can also request questions in advance and record a video of your answers. This will showcase your knowledge and experience in the industry while also presenting who you are as an agent. Whether live or pre-recorded, you can even ask another industry professional—such as another agent or broker, interior designer or even a builder—to join you for an educational session directed right towards your audience.

Promoting your listings and other real estate content is great, but showcasing yourself is just as important, especially in a time where face-to-face contact is limited. Change the way you interact with your clients and prospects by offering a more personal virtual experience. Adapt to new technology, as well as the current climate, with a mix of ingenuity, creativity and authenticity.

Paige Brown is RISMedia’s content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to pbrown@rismedia.com.