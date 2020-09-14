Every Real Estate Marketing Plan Needs This Critical Strategy

In an age where it seems like everybody is trying to sell something, marketers need to up their game. With advertisements oversaturating social media and other websites, attracting customers through these methods feels nearly impossible.

In fact, one study found that 82 percent of Americans ignore online ads completely, suggesting that many of these marketing and advertising strategies just aren’t cutting it. This is especially true in real estate marketing. Paying to put your business on a grocery store separator or online ad banner doesn’t communicate the heart of your business or the level of quality service you provide.

Instead, today’s real estate agents must commit to a strategy that adds value to the consumer. Ask what you can provide your customers that improves their lives in some way—whether that’s an informational piece on financial management tips, an uplifting quote or even a handwritten personal note to thank someone for a referral. This shows that you are committed to your client’s well-being and providing exceptional service.

Providing this value to your customers is a critical component of any successful real estate marketing strategy. Here are three tips to guide your value-add real estate marketing plan.

Inform

Is your marketing piece or ad informing the client in some way? As their real estate professional, you have the power to become their go-to for market information.

Stay up-to-date on national and local real estate trends, and create marketing flyers and social infographics that communicate the need-to-know facts.

When the client knows they can rely on you for accurate market data, they are more inclined to work with you for their real estate needs!

Teach

You want the client to walk away from your blog post or mailer with some practical “news you can use.”

For example, you might send them a piece with some life hacks for efficiently working from home, or a few life tips and tricks when it comes to keeping their credit in excellent shape.

Make sure you’re sending these pieces regularly, so the client comes to expect and look forward to these marketing pieces!

Inspire

Be sure to mix in some inspirational marketing pieces as well. Not everything has to be real estate related—you are a real person too! Share with your clients positive, uplifting media and podcasts, as well as methods for pursuing personal growth. This presents you as a more well-rounded individual, while also helping your clients grow. Whether you share information on goal setting or positive thinking, these pieces will go a long way with your clients.

When you commit to real estate marketing that adds value to your customers, you grab their attention and keep it!

