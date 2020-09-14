How to Conquer COVID Setbacks When Selling Real Estate

As COVID-19 continues to change much about daily life, it can be hard to know how to move forward. For the real estate industry, specifically, the pandemic has caused many people to hunker down in their current homes, meaning that the market isn’t moving as fast as it was pre-coronavirus.

Despite these setbacks, though, there are steps you can take to set yourself up for success both now and in the future:

Lean on Your Team

Being part of a successful real estate team has its perks even in the best of times. When things are tough like they are right now, leaning on your team is more important than ever. By looking to your teammates for advice, leads, group advertising, and more, you’ll be much more prepared to weather this storm long-term. Now, more than ever, you don’t want to try and go it alone in the world of real estate.

Get Your Name Out

While word-of-mouth advertising was often enough to carry a career in real estate prior to the pandemic, the reduced volume has made this approach less likely to succeed. Therefore, it’s important to get your name in front of potential clients as often as you can using quality content from a real estate agent marketing service. Whether it’s business cards, billboards, television ads or any other type of advertising you can afford, it’s vital to get your name in front of as many people as possible.

Interact With Clients

Once your advertising is successful at attracting clients, it’s important to interact with them in any way you can. Connect with clients early and often, treating their contact information like the precious and valuable resource that it is. You can also branch out to ensure you’re using different social media platforms so that you don’t miss clients belonging to different demographics.

Analyze Your Approach

Trying times always make for a good opportunity to analyze everything about what you do. From the initial meeting to the walkthrough to the closing, there’s likely at least one thing that you could improve upon. Ask others in your close circle for feedback so that you can begin to improve your interactions with clients once they come back in force.

Above all, don’t lose hope. Although things have been difficult for longer than anyone probably expected, a recovery will eventually occur. If you can find even marginal success during this time, the changes you make will set you up for success beyond your wildest dreams when the market heats up again.

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She finds happiness in researching new topics that help expand her horizons.

This article first appeared on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall.