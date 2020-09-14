RE/MAX Expands Into Four New Countries

RE/MAX expanded to four new countries—Belgium, Moldova, North Macedonia and St. Lucia—in the first of half of 2020, increasing the international reach for the network of more than 130,000 real estate agents worldwide.

According to the company, RE/MAX agent count outside the U.S. and Canada grew by more than 14 percent year-over-year in Q2 2020. More than 6,000 agents outside the U.S. and Canada joined RE/MAX over the past year.

In addition to growing country and territory count, other global highlights for RE/MAX in Q2 2020 include:

– The sale of the New Zealand region to Don Ha conducted entirely over Zoom. Ha is the first New Zealander to own the region in its 24-year history with the brand.

– RE/MAX Australia, formerly two regions, merged into one, streamlining and enhancing the services offered to the region’s agents.

– The successful petitioning by RE/MAX South Africa owners, Peter and Val Gilmour and Adrian and Vicky Goslett, to have the government declare real estate an essential business during the country’s shutdown.

“Our region owners include some of the brightest business leaders in the world,” said Shawna Gilbert, RE/MAX vice president, Global Development. “Their commitment to staying strong in the face of challenges and continuing to offer business opportunities for entrepreneurs and agents around the globe serve as an example to all in the real estate industry. RE/MAX strives to offer the business-building tools needed to be successful in any market, and thanks to strong leadership, our international franchises continue to thrive.”

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.

