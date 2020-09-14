Use Your Weekend to Earn Referrals This Fall

Although the coronavirus has upended most of everyday life, there are still opportunities to take advantage of in order to earn referrals this autumn. With Halloween and apple picking just around the corner, many will be in the spooky holiday spirit, pandemic or not.

Of course, the time you spend out will likely be limited and Halloween parties are almost certainly nixed for this year, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t reach out to your clients and celebrate the season. Here are some clever ways to earn referrals this fall:

Give out some goodies. One of the most trusted means of garnering contacts during the fall is sending out goodies—this may take on outsized importance this year due to the pandemic. Whether it’s a Halloween card or a baggie full of candy, be sure to send one to all of your prospective and former clients, and also ensure you’ve included your branding on the package.

Throw a Halloween Zoom party. Halloween parties are a classic of the fall season. The fact that in much of the country, throwing one is impossible, this puts a serious damper on autumn. However, like much of this year, there is a need to persevere. Be resilient and plan a Halloween party on Zoom for your clients and co-workers. Get your broker or other agents involved in the planning and work to put together a memorable event!

Enjoy fall activities in your area. Check the guidance in your local area, but some outdoor activities may be possible to enjoy this fall. Whether it be choosing pumpkin or apple picking, you may be able to enjoy a nice afternoon out, while socially distancing. If these activities are allowed in your area, there will likely be a strict number of people allowed at a time. Call ahead to be sure there aren’t extensive wait times, but being seen out by clients, in a safe environment, is a win-win.

Agents, how else are you reaching out to clients this fall?

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jdoris@rismedia.com.