Building Your Brand With Video Content

Branding your real estate business is crucial to building a business that will withstand changes in the market. Luckily, there is a highly effective and low-cost way to build your brand—via content, specifically video content.

1. Create Long-Form Audio or Video Content

Start by regularly planning videos you can shoot, or a podcast you can create, that will give you awesome long-form content and doesn’t require a massive time investment. Focus on documenting your daily activities. You might not find your day-to-day interesting, but there are going to be a lot of people out there who will.

Here’s what you should focus on when it comes to this content:

– Be genuine. Don’t pretend you’re bigger than you are. People can see through fake posturing or embellishments of the truth.

– Be consistent. You’re not competing for an Oscar, so don’t feel like everything you do has to be Academy Award-level content. Instead, set a goal to create daily or weekly long-form content.

– Be helpful. Give away your expertise for free. If people are learning something from you and you’re genuinely bringing value to their lives, you’ll most likely have an easier time getting them to trust you when it comes to buying or selling a property.

2. Social Media Platforms

Once you’ve created your long-form content, use it to create all your social media posts for the next day or week across a variety of channels, such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Medium or even your blog.

You can post the full-length version on YouTube, then chop it up and post bite-size clips on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook throughout the week. You can also transcribe it into a written blog post that can be posted on LinkedIn or your website. Try breaking up your content into enough pieces so you have something to post each day.

3. Follow Up and Be Patient

Set aside time each day to follow up on every comment across all of your platforms, saying something meaningful that can help grow your brand’s voice. Use these comments as another opportunity to showcase your expertise.

In this stage, it’s most important to remember to be patient. You’re not going to see instant growth and brand name recognition. Over time, as people start seeing your content in more and more places, you’ll be able to build your brand. It takes a lot of work and patience, but eventually, you could build a brand that makes you the first person potential clients think of when they’re looking for a broker.

Real Estate Express is one of the nation’s premier online real estate schools, providing pre- and post-licensing courses, continuing education courses and professional development to hundreds of thousands of real estate agents across the country. Real Estate Express, along with its sister schools McKissock Learning, Superior School of Real Estate, Allied Schools, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and Hondros Education Group, helps real estate professionals achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their real estate career. Learn more at RealEstateExpress.com.