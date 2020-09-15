NAR’s Commitment to Excellence Program Wins 2 Brandon Hall Group Awards

The REALTORS® Commitment to Excellence, a program developed by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to empower its 1.4 million members to evaluate, enhance and showcase their high levels of professionalism, has earned international recognition with the receipt of two Brandon Hall Group Awards in the “Excellence in Learning” category. Through its C2EX program, NAR awards endorsements to REALTORS® demonstrating knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of professionalism, including client service, professional reputation, real estate law, the REALTOR® Code of Ethics and data privacy, among others.

“Since the C2EX program was launched in 2018, it has made a significant impact on our industry by helping members build professionalism, increase business and gain a competitive edge in their field,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “Through a unique program designed around an individual’s unique skillset, C2EX helps ensure our members are providing the best possible service to clients and to each other. We’re proud of this recognition from the Brandon Hall Group and proud of each REALTOR® who makes the commitment to distinguish themselves in their community.”

Launched in November 2018, over 60,000 REALTORS® are currently enrolled in the C2EX program. The C2EX Endorsement is available only to REALTORS® and earned through a self-directed program that enables real estate professionals to assess and build on their competency in each of the core areas.

Content Square 1.

NAR recently announced a new C2EX integration within www.realtor.com®, allowing agents who earn their C2EX Endorsement to list it on their realtor.com® profile. NAR encourages REALTORS® to visit C2EX.realtor to explore its award-winning program and begin working toward NAR’s official REALTORS® Commitment to Excellence Endorsement.

Brandon Hall Group Award entries were evaluated by a panel of industry experts, analysts and executives based upon various criteria. Winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 26-28, 2021, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. “The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees.”

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.