Please Join and Invite Your Agents!

NAR PULSE—The Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness will be offering an all-day virtual event, Financial Wellness LIVE – Virtual Edition 2020, where REALTORS® will learn the best financial strategies for their personal, business and future investments.

RPR Mobile™ App Delivers Worldwide “Wows”

The RPR Mobile™ app enables REALTORS® to respond to their clients in seconds, from just about anywhere there’s a signal—including airports overseas! In this RPR® “Wow Moment” story, RPR® user Sidika Kilic describes how she easily found and delivered up-to-date real estate data while she was in Europe last year.

Are Your Agents Part of an Award-Winning Program?

REALTORS®’ Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) program has won a Gold and Bronze 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Learning award for providing members with a functional, innovative and essential platform, advancing REALTORS®’ competencies and skill development and driving bottom-line business results. Encourage your agents to join the 60,000-plus members who are working toward their C2EX Endorsement!