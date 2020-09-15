Zillow: Mid-Sized Markets Leading in Growth

Home demand has changed this year. In the past, buyers flocked to expensive coastal metros like San Francisco and Seattle. Now, however, according to Zillow, mid-sized cities such as Boise, Syracuse and Portland, Maine are now leading the country as “top markets poised for growth.”

Zillow says these are the metros to watch:



1. Boise, Ida.

Population: 616,561

Typical Home Value: $334,965

2. Huntsville, Ala.

Population: 417,593

Typical Home Value: $203,242

3. Ogden, Utah

Population: 597,159

Typical Home Value: $344,816

4. Spokane, Wash.

Population: 527,753

Typical Home Value: $293,655

5. York, Pa.

Population: 434,972

Typical Home Value: $195,837

6. Colorado Springs, Colo.

Population: 645,613

Typical Home Value: $336,927

7. Lancaster, Pa.

Population: 519,445

Typical Home Value: $242,009



8. Modesto, Calif.

Population: 514,453

Typical Home Value: $340,762



9. Syracuse, N.Y.

Population: 662,577

Typical Home Value: $154,596

10. Visalia, Calif.

Population: 442,179

Typical Home Value: $232,800

11. Portland, Maine

Population: 514,098

Typical Home Value: $334,650

12. Lansing, Mich.

Population: 464,036

Typical Home Value: $170,011

The analysis considered several factors, such as market demand, continued opportunity for growth, recent and forecasted home value growth, the share of homes sold above list price, and days on market.

Boise ranked No. 1 for drawing in all generations of movers due to strong home values and a quick five days on market. Next up was Huntsville, where home values have increased 11.5 percent YoY and home values are forecasted to increase 5 percent YoY. At No. 3 was Ogden, where 41.5 percent of homes sell above list price and home values are forecasted to increase 4.6 percent in the next year.

