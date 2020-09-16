The Land Broker Co-Op Partners With RealX

RealX, an online property rights exchange, and The Land Broker Co-op (the “Co-op”), have partnered to provide a solution for transacting property rights for the Co-op’s 16,000 land-focused real estate agents. Property rights include leasing land for solar, wind, oil and gas, timber, cellular towers, and more.

“Our agent members are the best-of-the-best when it comes to providing land services to their clients. RealX provides our members with a transparent online exchange to help landowners generate income from their land by easily connecting them with the leading companies in energy (solar, wind, oil and gas), communications (cellular towers), building materials (timber), and many others,” said David Light, chief development officer)for the Co-op.

“RealX has organized and modernized a highly-fragmented multi-billion-dollar marketplace,” said Dan Murphy, president of the Co-op. “They are providing a vehicle for agents and their landowner clients to proactively market their properties directly to the buyers within each vertical, giving themselves the best opportunity to unlock additional income. No longer are landowners stuck waiting for a deal to come to them without professional assistance. Co-op agents and their clients will be the best positioned to lease their land for renewable energy as the boom continues.”

“Our goal is to unlock the value of every property for both the landowner and the company leasing the property. Energy companies on the exchange can search, compare and connect to landowners and their agents in just a few clicks—no more cold calls, postcards or knocks on the door. We build trust, transparency and control into what was once a complicated and opaque process,” said Luke Glass, CEO of RealX.

Source: RealX