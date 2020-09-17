The 4 Cornerstones of Real Estate

You may find yourself wondering: What does it take to be one of the best in the real estate industry? To be the best, you have to know the four cornerstones. To find these, author and national speaker, Joe Sesso, dug into the Secrets of Top Selling Agents archive to discover the common themes that industry titans, such as Howard Brinton, Tom Ferry, Alexis Bolin, Michael Maher, have used to build an amazing real estate business. He outlined these themes and shared some of their tips in a recent webinar, which you can view here, or purchase the book for more profitable business tips!

1. Habits, Mindsets and Skills

Start your day off right: plan ahead and stick to a schedule. Developing good habits and getting in the right mindset each day doesn’t cost anything, but with dedication and time, they can become a strong foundation for your real estate business.

2. Building a Team

If your work-life balance is out of sync, if you want to break through to higher earnings or if you just don’t seem to have enough hours in the day to complete all the items on your to-do list, you may need to build a team. If you need some assistance, start by hiring an unlicensed assistant to handle non-revenue generating, administrative tasks such as putting up signs, inputting ads and putting new listings into the MLS.

Find team-building strategies from Leigh Brown, Linda McKissack and Tom Ferry here!

3. Real Estate Investing

Do you own a rental/investment property? Investing in businesses and real estate is a great way to supplement your commissions. You gain property appreciation and cash flow that will work for you. When purchasing an investment property, focus on the age of the property, beds/baths, location, exterior type and amenities. Find out what else investment experts Linda McKissack, Kenny Klaus and Dirk Zeller have to say about investing in real estate in the new Secrets of Top Selling Agents book!

4. Lead Generation

A successful real estate business needs at least three to five lead sources to ensure a steady stream of incoming business, luckily, there are countless ways to generate leads. Nick Baldwin and Tristan Ahumada outlined their plan for geographic farming to create a steady stream of incoming business. Sherri Johnson explains how you can earn $50,000 at your next open house. Marki Lemons-Ryhal teaches her followers how to leverage Instagram to attract leads from social media. And Jim Remley has a library of proven scripts to convert for sale-by-owner homes into clients.

Stimulate your business and close out 2020 strong by implementing the tips in Sesso’s new book: Habits, Mindsets, and Tactics of Real Estate’s Super Producers. We’ll be awarding a free copy of the book to 5 lucky members of the Secrets of Top Selling Agents Facebook Group. Join the group and comment on the announcement at the top of the page for your chance to win!



Joe Sesso is director of Sales and national speaker for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.

