HomeSmart International Adds New Franchise to New Hampshire

HomeSmart International recently launched a new franchise, HomeSmart First Choice Realty, in Tilton, N.H. The new franchise will be headed up by broker/owner Michael Gagne and will serve agents in Tilton and the communities of the surrounding Lakes Region.

“I was drawn to HomeSmart because of the fresh new perspective the brokerage offers on our industry,” said Gagne. “HomeSmart First Choice Realty will have the resources and services both to attract new agents and provide exceptional customer service to our consumers, and I am eager to get started.”

Gagne has been working in the real estate industry for almost twenty years, during which time he gained a well-rounded repertoire in both residential and commercial sales. He began his career as an agent with a small local brokerage, and worked his way up in several other firms. He later formed Michael Gagne and Associates, which will now continue under the HomeSmart brand. He was also formerly a managing broker for the Bean Group, as well as Keller Williams.

First Choice Realty is Gagne’s first HomeSmart franchise.

“HomeSmart First Choice Realty will be a welcoming place for both agents and consumers,” Gagne added. “Agents will be fully supported, provided with a positive environment to conduct their business and will be equipped with the tools necessary to provide their clients top notch service.”

“The more than 19,000 agents in HomeSmart International’s powerful national network are empowered to run the businesses they’ve dreamed of,” said HomeSmart International SVP of Franchise Sales Bryan Brooks. “HomeSmart First Choice Realty agents will have the backing of one of the fastest-growing real estate brands in the country and all that comes with it.”

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.

