RE/MAX Welcomes Rebecca Ruiz as New Director of Communications

As of September 2020, RE/MAX welcomed Rebecca Ruiz to the communications team as director of communications. In this role, Rebecca leads RE/MAX’s external communications efforts (PR) and is responsible for securing media placements, submitting brand award nominations and helping tell the brand’s story to the world.

Rebecca J. Villanueva-Ruiz, a third-generation Denver native, is an experienced communications professional with a demonstrated longevity working in the sports and entertainment industry. Skilled in public/media relations, sports marketing communications, media placement, social media and event planning, she is a proven marketing and communications professional with extensive media ties in the Rocky Mountain Region.

In her previous role as director of marketing communications with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), she was responsible for driving all marketing and corporate communications efforts for all Denver-based KSE brands and venues, including the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Mammoth, Pepsi Center, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park and Paramount Theatre. She was also tasked with pitching, facilitating and executing all off-field efforts for community relations, ticketing, corporate sponsorship and marketing.

Other duties included the coordination of multiple high-profile appearances of key C-Suite executives and promotion all major KSE sponsorships and partnerships, as well as promoting a variety of well-attended KSE community events, including Avs Charity Brunch, Nuggets Special Olympics Clinic, Nuggets Social Rapids World Cup of Wine and Beer and KSE Mile High Dreams Gala. Villanueva-Ruiz also assembled a monthly KSE Marketing Communication report which, on average, reflected approximately 250-500K in earned media, promotion and exposure that the Marketing Communications department produced each month. In 2018, $3.5M in total unpaid ad value was recorded.

She acted as an official company spokesperson on all marketing communication efforts and as the KSE crisis communications manager and was most recently named to KSE COVID-19 Task Force.

Prior to her time spent with KSE, Rebecca spent 18 years as part of the Denver Broncos Football Club public/media relations department. With the team, she participated in ten playoff runs, contributed to three NFL Super Bowls and experienced two Super Bowl Championship victories (SB XXXIII and 50).

