3 Simple and Affordable Tricks to Enhance Your Home’s Style

Instead of spending time and money hunting for the best contractor in town to totally remodel your home, head to your local home improvement store and roll up your sleeves. With just a few simple and affordable upgrades, you can DIY your way to a home with up-to-date style at a low cost. Here are a few tricks to enhance your home’s overall style for years to come.

Add Light Switch Frames

Though light switch plates often go unnoticed, it can make a huge difference in your home if they are given a little bit of attention. Framing these switches offer a finished look while highlighting the style you’re going for. The best part? You don’t have to spend a ton of money. Though metal and wooden options are available, you can even choose a cheaper plastic and get creative with paint colors and designs.

Install a Low-Cost Stair Runner

Whether for safety reasons or a style choice, installing a stair runner on your staircase can pack a punch in terms of enhancing your home. Forget about the expensive quote for a custom-sized runner and DIY your way upstairs. Shop for off-the-shelf woven runners and attach them to your stairs with a few supplies from your local hardware store for a non-slip and stylish upgrade.

Update Door Knobs

Like your light switch plates, you may not think about how impactful the door knobs around your house can be. Bump up the style in your home with new hardware for your doors. Whether you swap out the door knobs or simply paint the existing hardware, the change will be welcome, especially if you’re going for a particular color scheme or theme. Consider different styles for different rooms or create a fluid, yet trendy look throughout the house.

Just because a feature in your home is functional, small or even utilitarian, doesn’t mean it can’t improve or add to your home’s style. Don’t let the cost outweigh your updating options. With some creativity, a trip to your local hardware store and a bit of elbow grease, you can DIY your way to a trendy and stylish home.