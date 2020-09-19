Don’t Forget: Newsmaker Nominations Close in October

RISMedia will be accepting nominations for its 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers until 11:59 p.m. ET Oct. 15, 2020.

The Real Estate Newsmakers are those individuals making headlines for their newsworthy contributions to the housing industry, and for their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve. Nominate a 2021 Newsmaker here.

Readers may nominate as many individuals as they like, as well as themselves, and nominees can be from any walk of the residential or commercial real estate industries, including, but not limited to: brokers, agents, service providers, professionals from the mortgage, title, insurance sectors, etc.

Candidates can be selected as an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker for a range of accomplishments, including, but not limited to:

– Advancing the industry

– Impacting change

– Technology achievements

– Diversity and inclusion

– Business accomplishments and growth

– Humanitarian efforts

– Industry activism and support

– Thought leadership and influence

– Excellence in customer service

– Creativity and innovation

Our 2020 Newsmaker recognition saw over 300 real estate professionals honored for their contributions to the industry across several categories:

Our Influencers (The Thought Leaders)—such as Michi Olson, dean of Resources & Global Connections, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®; Erin Ruane, SVP of Marketing & Sales at Homes.com; and Mike Clear, chief operating officer at Realty ONE Group—are celebrated for inspiring the leadership, innovation, creativity and successes in this industry.

Here’s a look at RISMedia’s 2020 Influencers:

Our Trailblazers (The Agents of Change)—such as Tom George, vice president of Business Development, Constellation Real Estate Group; Jerry Modes, SVP of Information Technology, RE/MAX; and Aleksandra Scepanovic, co-founder and managing director, Ideal Properties Group—who are recognized for keeping pace with innovation through new technologies and more, and moving the industry forward by improving agent-client relationships on every level.

Here’s a look at RISMedia’s 2020 Trailblazers:

The final deadline for nominations is Oct. 15, 2020. For details and to make your nomination(s), visit RISMedia.com/Newsmaker-Nomination.