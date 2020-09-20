JPAR Enters Two States in One Day

JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) recently added two additional states to their franchise roster in one day. The brokerage previously stated they had a goal of reaching all 50 states by 2023.

Norman (Oklahoma City), Okla., and Boise, Idaho are new territories for the Texas-born company, with the Boise location being the first in the Pacific Northwest region.

“Our JPAR team does a tremendous job of sharing the JPAR model across the country,” comments Geoff Lewis, chief executive officer of JPAR Franchising. “The addition of these two western states is proof of the change taking place in the industry in all markets to an agent-centric brokerage model that provides agents with all of the tools and support of a traditional brokerage while still allowing them to keep more of their commission.”

Both new locations are slated to open November 2020.

For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.