Acting Tips That Can Help Sell Homes

When William Shakespeare wrote, “All the world’s a stage,” he was really onto something. Being a good actor on- and offstage can serve you in many areas of life, including real estate.

What Does Acting Have to Do With Selling Houses?

You’re probably wondering what two wildly different professions could possibly have in common. The answer? A lot more than you might think.

Prepare Through Research

We’ve all heard tales about how different actors learn their roles. Leonardo DiCaprio slept inside an animal carcass for “The Revenant.” Jamie Foxx glued his eyes shut to play the blind pianist Ray Charles.

Regardless of how wacky their tactic for getting into the role, actors are undeniably committed to learning everything they can. Although you’ll hardly take such unconventional approaches in real estate, consider taking a page out of the actor’s handbook: dedicate yourself to research.

Learning as much as you can about your area’s housing market and your client’s wants and needs will enhance your ability to serve them and make them more likely to refer you to their friends.

Build Self-Confidence

To land a gig, actors must seem confident in their abilities. The same is true for real estate professionals: Getting a client requires agents to believe in their knowledge and skills.

While it may not always seem it, confidence is a skill that, like anything, can be learned and developed over time. Here are some simple tips for building up your confidence:

– Try out improv exercises: Improv can help combat a fear of looking silly and strengthen your ability to think on your feet.

– Dress the part: Many actors connect with their characters through the power of costumes, and you can, too. If you have an outfit that makes you feel extra sharp, wear it!

– Fake it ’til you make it: On low days or when dealing with a challenging client, playing the part can be just what you need until you learn to trust your instincts.

Rehearse Through Improv

Not only can improv exercises help boost your confidence, they can also act as a rehearsal for real life. Improvisation can help strengthen the following areas:

– Active listening

– Creative thinking

– Problem solving

– Perseverance Flexibility

– Teamwork

If you’re interested in building any of these skills, consider enrolling in an improv class or find activities online.

React Instead of Act

You may have heard the expression “acting is reacting” before. Instead of forcing a response, the best acting pulls from genuine emotion. If an actor is simply waiting to deliver their lines without being present in the scene, the performance will never seem natural. Listening to others is key.

Clients and customers gravitate toward authentic agents, especially if they’ve dealt with bulldozers. Learn how to read your clients and respond to them accordingly. Being receptive to their concerns, questions and body language can go a long way in retaining clients.

The Bottom Line

Whether you’re putting on a show on the stage or in a staged home, approach your business like an actor, and your applause will come in the form of referrals.

For more industry tips, visit the real estate agent resources from Quicken Loans®.