Think about the last time you had a really great experience as a customer; remember how that experience made you feel? Now, do the same for the last time you had a poor experience as a customer. The way you think about customer experiences should have a profound impact on how you look at your business as a whole because without your customers, you have no business.

In this day and age, we are able to offer our professional services digitally while still providing an exceptional customer experience. Real estate agents and teams should be well versed at giving customers what they need; after all, it is our livelihood! So, what happens when your team makes the decision to change something within your business like creating an exceptional customer experience using digital media? You are showing that you are capable of making judgments, applying skills, reaching informed decisions and using those decisions to adapt to an ever-changing marketplace.

Today’s customers expect their interactions and content to be delivered in real time on any device; it’s their journey that should dictate what to add to your team’s digital arsenal. This journey should make the customer feel empowered and in charge—but really, you can benefit too. For instance, when you want your customers to see what you are looking at, you can immediately and effortlessly do it through email, text message or another service like DocuSign. It is much more likely that they will see your team’s value-add and become a client due to the elevated service and communication that you are offering to them.

Content Square 1.

When you have digital transformation, it is by definition integration of digital technology into all areas of your business. This integration will result in fundamentally changing how your business operates and how you deliver value to your customers. When you change how your business operates, other ways to improve will become apparent. If your team consistently innovates, your business will always be the one that stays alive when the market inevitably changes. When you focus on staying ahead of the curve, you will be the preferred agent and team—the one who was there before anyone else.

The teams that can embrace the shift toward digital media can create a new audience full of highly engaged customers. In fact, these types of customers are six times more likely to try a new product or service from their preferred agent and four times more likely to have referred you to their friends, family and connections. If your competitor has a better product or price to offer, the client is still more likely to sign with you because you provided what they want: a positive experience.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting, and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.