HUNT Real Estate Fundraisers Collect $26,000 for Those in Need

In response to the overwhelming needs within our communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HUNT Real Estate sales professionals and employees organized and participated in multiple fundraisers and charitable initiatives across New York State this summer. Nearly $20,000 were raised in total, which will go directly to those in need in the Western and Upstate New York communities.

The following are a list of organizations HUNT Real Estate partnered with:

– FeedMore Western New York

– North Buffalo/KenTon Food Pantry

– American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

– Stroll for Strong Kids, Supporting Golisano Children’s Hospital at the University of Rochester Medical Center

– Food Bank of Central New York

– Country Pantry

– Sullivan Food Cupboard

– Oneida Caring Kitchen

– Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York

In addition to the above fundraisers, the HUNT Charitable Foundation also contributed $6,000 to the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Funds that have been established in Buffalo, Rochester, Central New York and the Capital Region.

“We are grateful to our employees and sales professionals throughout all of Upstate New York who collaborated, both virtually and in person, to help those that have been deeply affected by the economic conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter Hunt, chairman and CEO of HUNT Real Estate Corp. “We will continue to work with those on the front lines to offer our help in any way we can.”

For more information, please visit www.huntrealestate.com.