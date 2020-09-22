Appraisal Institute Honors 17 National Award Winners

Sandra K. Adomatis, SRA, of Punta Gorda, Fla., was honored Monday, Sept. 21 with the Appraisal Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and James L. Henderson, SRA, of Lakeland, Fla.; Charles R. Mills, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, of Jeffersonville, Ind.; and César Servando Cantú Martínez, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, of Monterrey, Mexico, were recognized with the Outstanding Service Award during the Appraisal Institute Awards Ceremony, which took place virtually.

Seven individuals also were announced as winners of the annual President’s Award from the Appraisal Institute. Additionally, four individuals were honored by the Appraisal Institute Education and Relief Foundation, the Appraisal Institute’s charitable organization that offers education scholarships and disaster assistance, and four individuals were recognized by The Appraisal Journal, the Appraisal Institute’s quarterly academic and technical journal.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an Appraisal Institute professional who demonstrates high ethical standards; has volunteered several years of service, and has contributed to the Appraisal Institute on the international, national, region and/or chapter level; has served his or her community; and has contributed to the appraisal profession for at least 20 years.

Content Square 1.

This year’s President’s Award recipients were Gary T. Crabtree, SRA, of Bakersfield, Calif.; William Garber of Montclair, Va.; Paula K. Konikoff, JD, MAI, AI-GRS, of Los Angeles; Jeffrey E. Liskar, Esq., of Chicago; Stephen D. Roach, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, of San Diego; Leslie P. Sellers, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, of Clinton, Tenn.; and Gary S. Wright, MAI, SRA, of Cincinnati. The President’s Award is presented to an Appraisal Institute professional who is committed to the organization; currently engaged in its activities; an effective spokesperson; a representative at all times; and in touch with both the needs of other AI professionals and the changes that the organization must help its professionals to meet.

The Appraisal Institute Education and Relief Foundation honored the following individuals: Maureen B. Sweeney, SRA, AI-RRS, of Chicago (George L. Schmutz Award); Suzanne Siradas of Chicago (Dr. William N. Kinnard, Jr. Award); Michael C. McCall, MAI, of Bon Air, Virginia (James H. Pritchett Award); and Stephen D. Roach, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, of San Diego (Y.T. and Louise Lee Lum Award).

The Appraisal Journal announced awards to Adabayo A. Adanri, Ph.D., SRA, of Bloomington, Ill., and Han B. Kang, Ph.D., of Wesley Chapel, Fla. (Richard U. Ratcliff Award); Sandra K. Adomatis, SRA, of Punta Gorda, Fla. (Swango Award); and David W. Koepke of Richardson, Texas (Armstrong/Kahn Award).

Content Square 2.

Source: The Appraisal Institute