Bronx’s United Real Estate to Operate as Century 21 Galvez

Owner Alex Galvez announced recently that United Real Estate in the Bronx has chosen to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® System and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Galvez.

“Of all the competition in the market, I chose the CENTURY 21 brand because it is best suited to help me create more enterprise value, brokerage profitability and expand my business over the next five years,” explained Galvez, whose growth plan also includes building a larger commercial real estate operation. “My team is excited by the opportunity to join a legacy brand recognized by homebuyers and home sellers for going above and beyond for its clients and for delivering the best real estate experience possible.”

“Everything that we do as a global franchisor is to help our customers grow their businesses,” added Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “We welcome Alex to the CENTURY 21 family and we look forward to helping his team win today and in the future as they expand into more markets and states and become a regional powerhouse within the industry, and more importantly with homebuyers, sellers and investor clients.”

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.