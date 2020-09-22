Keep Your Agents Safe on the Job With Resources From NAR

Utilize resources from the National Association of REALTORS®’ REALTOR® (NAR) Safety Program to help keep safety at a forefront of your agents’ minds. Resources include weekly social media tips, presentations, videos, webinars, forms, flyers, web banners, ads, and more. Be sure to follow @nardotrealtor on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for weekly safety tips to share.

You can find the resources here.