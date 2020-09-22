Should You Replace Your Front Door?

Your home’s front door is one of the first things that guests notice when they come to visit. It is also responsible for keeping your family safe, keeping drafts out and blocking out noise from traffic and other external sources. If your front door is damaged or worn out and failing in one or more of these areas, it may be time to replace it.

Which Type of Door Should You Choose?

A steel door is the best choice in terms of security. Steel doors are also energy efficient, durable and affordable. They don’t warp, but they can become dented, scratched and rusted. Steel doors are available in numerous styles and can be painted.

If you would prefer a wood door, you can choose from several species and paint or varnish the door in the color of your choice. Wood doors can withstand damage from normal use and scratches can be fixed fairly easily.

The downside is that a wood door can become weathered from exposure to rain and sunlight, and must be painted and varnished regularly to keep it from warping and swelling. Since a wood door can be damaged by weather, it’s best to choose one only if the entryway is covered or if you plan to use a storm door.

Fiberglass doors are made with composite materials. They can be manufactured to closely resemble wood, but they don’t have the drawbacks of real wood. A fiberglass door won’t swell, shrink, rot or warp. Fiberglass doors are better at resisting insects and fire than wood doors, plus, fiberglass is easier to maintain. Fiberglass doors are also more secure and energy efficient than wood doors, but they tend to be more expensive.

Steel and fiberglass doors have a thermal break or an insulated separation that keeps outside temperatures from affecting the inside of the house. They can also keep heated air inside during the winter and cooled air inside during the summer. By preventing air transfer, a new front door can make your home more energy efficient and can significantly lower your utility bills.

If you live on a busy street, you may be annoyed by the sounds of cars driving by, people talking and dogs barking outside your house. Some doors are constructed to block out noise from traffic and other outdoor sources.

Choose the Right Front Door for Your Home

Installing a new front door can quickly and easily make your home more secure and energy efficient, upgrade its style and increase its value. If you decide to replace your front door, do it before the winter months. You don’t want to let cold air into your house while workers are removing the old door and installing the new one. Review your options and shop around for a door that suits your home and your budget.