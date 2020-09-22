Zillow Launches Nationwide Voter Registration Resource for Renters

Zillow, on National Voter Registration Day, launched a new service that automatically provides renters with resources that make it easy to register to vote in their new location or verify their voter registration. Zillow has made this resource standard nationwide available to all rental customers using Zillow as an added convenience.

Renters who sign their next lease through Zillow Rentals will be prompted to register to vote once they submit their signed documents. The prompt will direct renters to a new Zillow Votes registration page. This page automatically directs people to voter registration databases and resources for the jurisdiction where the lease was signed.

Studies show that the top cause of low voter turnout is barriers to accessible voter registration information. Where some places require landlords to provide this data to tenants, Zillow has provided this tool to customers nationwide as a standard feature in the rental process.

“Moving can be a stressful time, and renters already have a lot on their plates. Zillow’s new voter registration resource reaffirms our commitment to making it easier to move from one home to the next,” said Dawn Lyon, chief corporate relations officer, Zillow. “The renter voter registration and election resource supports our customers and complements the resources and paid time off Zillow is providing to our employees to help them exercise their right to vote.”

In addition to providing employees with voter registration and ballot information, Zillow is providing its employees up to eight hours off from work with pay to cast a ballot and/or serve as a poll worker from Oct. 6 until the Nov. 3 general election. Zillow has also partnered with other companies through Time to Vote and Civic Alliance, which are non-partisan coalitions working to increase voter participation in elections across the country.

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com.