Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Raises $7,540 for First Coast Blessings in a Backpack

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty raised $7,540 for First Coast Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit organization that mobilizes communities, individuals and resources to provide food for the millions of elementary school children who might otherwise go hungry.

Funds were raised through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s online campaign to increase awareness for Blessings in a Backpack and its mission to end childhood hunger on the weekends. The Northeast Florida real estate firm invited its team of agents, employees, partners, clients and the community to support the cause by making donations on www.firstcoast.blessingsinabackpack.org/donate.

“Philanthropy and helping to make a difference in the lives of children and families in the communities we serve are at the core of our culture,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Founder and Chairman Linda H. Sherrer. “We are proud to support Blessings in a Backpack and its efforts to eradicate childhood hunger, and we truly appreciate the generosity and compassion of our dedicated team and community.”

In Northeast Florida, more than 80,000 children were identified as food insecure prior to the pandemic. First Coast Blessings in a Backpack is currently providing nutritious weekend meals to more than 4,500 local students with direct deliveries to 42 dedicated school partners in three counties. This fundraising campaign helped to raise awareness about child hunger locally and the need for funds to feed more children.

“There is a critical gap in child nutrition that goes unnoticed by most, unless you experience it, and we know the need is even greater now for children in Northeast Florida who are at risk of being affected by hunger,” First Coast Blessings in a Backpack Managing Director Susan Evans said. “We are truly thankful for this donation provided by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty to feed children in our programs.”

For more information, please visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.