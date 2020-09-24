Don’t Miss Your Chance: Newsmaker Nominations Close in October

Our Newsmaker deadline is approaching, but there’s still time to nominate those who deserve to be recognized for their efforts in 2020!

RISMedia will be accepting nominations for its 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers until 11:59 p.m. ET Oct. 15, 2020.

RISMedia’s Newsmakers are individuals in the real estate industry who are making headlines for their newsworthy contributions to the housing industry, and whose efforts are positively affecting the consumers and communities they serve.

Nominate a 2021 Newsmaker here.

Readers may nominate as many individuals as they like, as well as themselves. Nominees can be from any walk of the residential or commercial real estate industries, including, but not limited to, brokers, agents, service providers, and professionals from the mortgage, title and insurance sectors, etc.

RISMedia selects Real Estate Newsmakers for a range of accomplishments, including, but not limited to:

– Advancing the industry

– Impacting change

– Technology achievements

– Diversity and inclusion

– Business accomplishments and growth

– Humanitarian efforts

– Industry activism and support

– Thought leadership and influence

– Excellence in customer service

– Creativity and innovation

Our 2020 Newsmaker recognition saw over 300 real estate professionals honored for their contributions to the industry across several categories:

Our Trendsetters (The Creative Thinkers)—such as John Mazur, CEO of Homesnap; Abby Lee, SVP of Marketing & Communications at RE/MAX, LLC; and Christine Rae, founder, president and CEO of CSP International—who are celebrated for shaping our industry and inspiring us all by finding creative, new ways to stand out in our communities and markets.

Here’s a look at RISMedia’s 2020 Trendsetters:

Our Achievers (The Success Stories)—such as Lauren Ravitz, REALTOR® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; Neil Walter, CEO of ERA Brokers Consolidated; and Lynn Fairfield, managing broker of RE/MAX Suburban in Wisconsin—recognized for rocketing their business/companies to the top with robust growth and marketing strategies, as well as winning awards for the best companies to work for and incorporating multi-year strategies for success.

Here’s a look at RISMedia’s 2020 Achievers:

The final deadline for nominations is Oct. 15, 2020. For details and to make your nomination(s), visit RISMedia.com/Newsmaker-Nomination.