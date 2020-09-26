Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Announces Addition of Alexander Chandler Realty to its Global Brokerage Franchise Network

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, announced recently that Fort Worth-based Alexander Chandler Realty will join its network. Alexander Chandler Realty will add one office and 105 agents to the network and will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alexander Chandler Realty.

On why they chose to join the network, Alexander Chandler, president of the brokerage said, “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is aligned with the most iconic name in financial security and stability in the world. The parent company is founded by the most successful individual investor in our lifetime. There is not another brand that evokes the image of trust, reliability and longevity. A person’s home is the largest investment that most people make in their lives. Alexander Chandler Realty, especially during the largest crisis in 100 years, wanted to align itself with a brand that could help bring certainty in uncertain times.”

The culture of Alexander Chandler Realty is best described by Rachael Mireles, executive vice president who just celebrated nine years with ACR. She states, “Seeing agents at Alexander Chandler Realty succeed is my ‘why’ and what I love to do. We are the turning point for agents that want a purpose and a reason to better do what they love. Alexander Chandler Realty is a united culture of unique personalities. This brokerage stands for integrity and our agents are held to the highest standard. We have a true sense of stability. ACR represents training our agents at a superior level. This brokerage is supplying the technology platform so all agents on all levels can learn and grow.”

Content Square 1.

Alexander Chandler is a Harvard Business School alumnus, 12th generation Texan and descendant of the Last Messenger of the Alamo. He feels this is important because it is in his DNA never to quit or compromise his principles. Leading with integrity, Alexander lives by his favorite quote said by his grandfather, cattle rancher Jack Corn, born in 1898: “The only thing you take with you is your Pride and the only thing you leave behind is your Reputation.”

Chandler said, “It was important to align ourselves with a brand that was synonymous with trust and success. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has a superior network of franchisees and an endless array of services with an unrivaled executive team led by Gino Blefari and Chris Stuart who started at the bottom and worked their way up and believe in learning and put leadership first.”

“We are excited to welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alexander Chandler Realty to the network,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Alexander Chandler shares our values of Integrity, Trust, Stability and Longevity and leads by example to value education and a strong work ethic.”

Content Square 2.

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network: “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alexander Chandler Realty is a terrific example of our mission. We may adopt his grandfather’s maxim as our own because we all take only our Pride with us and strive to leave behind our Reputation.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alexander Chandler Realty and its agents support and sponsor a myriad of events to connect to truly be a part of the community they serve. They range from sponsoring school events, volunteering at the Tarrant County Food Bank, and Breast Cancer Awareness with a favorite focus being charities that benefit children like the Boys and Girls Clubs.

For more information, please visit www.alexanderchandler.com and www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.