Liz Power of Huntsville Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Liz Power, Huntsville real estate entrepreneur and local media influencer, has chosen to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate LLC and will officially operate as CENTURY 21 Power Homes.

“The Power Homes Team is known for going above and beyond for our clients and in the communities in which we live and work, and this affiliation with a brand that has a 50-year legacy of relevance with consumers and industry professionals sets us up to grow our business by taking quality service to even greater heights,” said Power. “Like CENTURY 21, we have been working to perfect the real estate experience for our agents and their clients and with this combined vision leading the way, we will be able to retain and recruit top talent, strengthen current client relationships and build new ones.”

An active member of the Huntsville community and supporter of local businesses, Power, and her husband Nick McDaniel, who is also a real estate broker and Century 21 veteran, have their three children and three fur babies. They are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area Rocket City residents interested in a new career to visit them and the CENTURY 21 Power Homes team at 2808 6th Street SW.

“Liz is a go-getter but also a go-giver whose energy and enthusiasm to always elevate and give 121 percent is exactly what consumers rely on when they choose to partner with a CENTURY 21 company and relentless sales professional,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the people and communities in Huntsville and surrounding areas.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.