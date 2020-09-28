Lancaster’s Younger Realty Group Affiliates With CENTURY 21 Real Estate

Younger Realty Group of Central Pennsylvania recently announced that the company has chosen to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate and will now operate as CENTURY 21 Home Advisors.

“The marriage of our two organizations will position us well to achieve our mission in becoming the leading provider of real estate brokerage services and the No. 1 choice for real estate professionals and consumers in our market,” stated President and CEO Joe Younger. “The mission of the CENTURY 21® brand to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences is an outstanding fit with the long-standing commitment to our company’s culture of placing ‘People First.’ We are truly excited for the opportunity to bring the iconic CENTURY 21® brand back to our market.”

Through Younger’s progressive 20-plus year career in real estate, he started in his early 20s as a successful sales associate, moving his way up through the ranks of the industry working as a team manager and later as an office manager before getting into ownership. Younger is actively engaged in the real estate industry and currently serves as a director at both The Lancaster County Association of REALTORS® and The Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS® as well as a director at The Real Estate Business Institute. Younger also serves on all three levels of the industry’s Professional Standards Committee, including The National Association of REALTORS®, The Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS® and The Lancaster County Association of REALTORS®.

Content Square 1.

“What Joe has accomplished in his career is extraordinary and his mindset to always elevate and go above and beyond for his agents and their clients aligns perfectly with the CENTURY 21 brand,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “My team looks forward to helping CENTURY 21 Home Advisors perfect the real estate experience and become the company people choose whenever they are looking for a place to call home.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.