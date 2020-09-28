Use This Weekend to Reconnect With Your Clients

It’s been seven months since the first COVID-related death was reported in the U.S. In that time, as a real estate professional, you’ve hopefully reached out to your current and prospective clients on more than one occasion to simply check in on them.

If you’ve only contacted your clients once during the pandemic with non-marketing related information, now may be the perfect time to drop them all a note again. Here are some of the best ways to keep your clients informed and let them know you’re thinking about them:

Give hope. No matter how you contact your clients, whether it be through a mailer, an email blast or, for those with fewer clients, through the use of a phone script, it’s important to spread positivity. People will always remember how you reached out to them during a crisis, so remain someone they can count on throughout the pandemic.

Build up your community. As more and more local businesses reopen, use your many contacts for good and help promote different establishments in your area. There’s a good chance that many restaurants and small businesses in your area will be struggling for months to come, so help support them by including a shout out when you reach out to your clients.

Avoid rapidly changing statistics. Providing up-to-date COVID-19 information or a list of online resources on your website is a good idea. However, most pandemic statistics are prone to rapidly change so it may be unwise to include these numbers in any mailers or email blasts.

Agents, what are some other ways you’re keeping your clients informed during the pandemic?

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jdoris@rismedia.com.