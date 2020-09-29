Safety Is No Accident

NAR PULSE—The best way for your agents to stay safe is to be ready for anything. Tell your agents about the SentriKey® Real Estate app with its unique Agent Safety Feature that provides an automatic way to alert select contacts in case of an unexpected or potentially dangerous situation.

Members Can Now Enroll in NAR Academy

NAR Academy is an exclusive partnership between the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and Columbia College. The first 50 NAR members who enroll in a real estate certificate program will receive a $400 scholarship toward one eligible course. Don’t miss out. Apply today!

Financial Wellness LIVE Event – Oct. 7

NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness will be hosting an all-day virtual event on Wednesday, Oct. 7 starting at 10:00 a.m. CT. Please join and invite your agents to hear from leading financial experts who will offer valuable insights that will help drive strategic growth and long-term stability for personal and business success. Space is limited – register today!