A Guide to Interior Design

For those looking to design a new space, here are some home decor tips for starting from scratch.

Start With a Neutral Palette 

With neutral tones, your decor options are much more open when it comes to choosing colors, patterns and artwork, as well as changing these aspects with the seasons or holidays.

Pick Your Pop of Color

Once you’ve picked a neutral base, it’s time to have some fun with color. Choose a color scheme that won’t overwhelm or clash with your aesthetic.

Keep Your Lifestyle In Mind

Consider how your life will change in a short period of time, as some design aesthetics may work differently with a partner, children or pets involved.

Find Items You Love

Decor pieces, from fabric and texture to artwork and accents, should be chosen with a lot of heart. Be sure you love each and every item you bring home.

