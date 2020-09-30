How to Repurpose Old Mason Jars

Here are four ways you can repurpose your old mason jars.

Mixing Salad Dressing

Simply add your ingredients, seal your jar with the metal cover and shake well. Store in the refrigerator for a fresh and leak-free storage solution.

Infusing Alcohol

Create your own flavored alcohol with different flavors and ingredients, such as fruit infused vodka or ginger infused rum, close up your jar and store in the freezer.

Jar Glass

Pour a fresh drink into a mason jar for a trendy new drinking glass. Look online for, or DIY, jar lids with a hole punched for a straw for a quick and easy to-go cup.

Organize Your Pantry

Keep your ingredients fresh, from flour and sugar to pasta and rice. Empty out cans and containers of nuts and seeds for a decorative way to display your snacks.