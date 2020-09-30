RE/MAX Presidential Announces New Aventura Location

RE/MAX Presidential in South Florida recently announced its new location at 19790 W Dixie Hwy, Suite 612 in Aventura, Fla. The new office, located across the street from Aventura Mall, officially opens its doors for business on Oct. 1, 2020.

The Aventura location offers real estate agents and clients a variety of amenities, including covered parking for guests, access to meeting rooms for trainings and seminars, and a rooftop outdoor space where agents can meet for closings. The office is located next to the upcoming Aventura station, making it easily accessible for commuters.

“South Florida’s real estate market is booming and shows no signs of slowing down,” said Aroosa Rauf, broker/owner of RE/MAX Presidential. “As our brokerage continues to grow and expand, it was important that we provide our agents and clients with a sleek and modern environment to conduct business as well as a convenient location. We believe we accomplished just that and cannot wait to open our doors to the community.”

Content Square 1.

RE/MAX Presidential has serviced the South Florida market for the past 20 years with office locations in Miami and Broward County. Broker/Owner Aroosa Rauf is actively involved in the community, serving as a current board governor for the Miami Association of REALTORS® and as past marketing committee chairman for the Aventura Marketing Council. RE/MAX Presidential is also a member of the Pembroke Pines/Miramar Regional Chamber of Commerce and a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®.

For more information, please visit www.mwvre.com.