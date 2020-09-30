Tackling That Big, Empty Wall

Large, blank walls can be intimidating. Turn this empty canvas into a focal point or backdrop with these decor ideas.

Bold Wallpaper

Set aside the frames and instead, reach for a bold-patterned wallpaper. Choose a palette that compliments the existing paint colors and other decor around it.

Tapestries

Bring color, design and texture into your space with a unique tapestry. Create a unique focal point with fringe and unique materials, like wood and metal, or keep it classic with neutral colors and quilted designs.

Mirrors

If you’re looking to open up a space, instead of filling your empty wall with large artwork or a gallery wall, reflect with some mirrors. Transform a room to feel larger, lighter and thoughtfully designed.

Gallery Wall

With a few carefully selected frames running in size and quantity—this all depends on your personal aesthetic—you can fill your space with a focal point that feels a lot like a museum or art gallery.