WeichertÂ® Named One of the Top 100 Best Franchise Cultures

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. recently announced it has earned a place onÂ Franchise Business Review‘s first annual “Culture 100” list.Â Â The 2020 ranking was based on survey results collected from Weichert franchisees in the areas of franchise leadership,Â mission, community and overall franchisee satisfaction.

Franchise Business Review (FBR)Â isÂ a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Weichert was among the more than 300 franchise brands, representing over 27,000 franchise owners, that participated in FBR’s research.Â Each participating company’sÂ franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction, including the four “company culture” areas of their franchise system. WeichertÂ scored above the survey’s benchmark in each of those areas, with Core Values (“Mission”) being its highest scored area.

It is no surprise to Bill Scavone, president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Scavone views the franchise system’s unique culture of supportÂ as one of the top reasons why Weichert owners enjoy their affiliation. “Our unique franchise culture starts with our teamÂ and extends into each of our 370Â affiliate offices in 41 states,” said Scavone. “Our owners have a great relationship with our service team and with each other. They love to help each other succeed, through idea-sharing and support. It’s a culture of family and shared purpose that we work hard to encourage and sustain. To see this reflected in the FBR survey results is both satisfying and motivating. We are grateful to the entire Weichert franchise family for their support.”

This inaugural “Culture 100” list distinction is only the latest in a string of recognitions for the franchise this year, according to Scavone. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. also appeared on FBR’s 2020 Top Franchise list, their 50 Best Franchises for Women list, their 50 Best Second-Career Franchise list, and their Top Low Cost Franchise list. In addition, Weichert appeared on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2020 Franchise 500 list.

For more information, visit www.weichert.com.