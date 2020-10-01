Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Hosting Mega Open House Weekend

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s Mega Open House Weekend returns Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17-18, 2020. The event will offer virtual and in-person open house viewings of the company’s listings of available homes.

“We will be hosting more than 100 open houses, both in person and virtually, during our event,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President and CEO Christy Budnick. “We have received many compliments regarding the way we are conducting our in-person open houses following the guidelines recommended by the CDC. For buyers and sellers who prefer virtual visits, we have all the systems in place to show and sell homes virtually.”

Visit OpenHouseNEFlorida.com for a list of open houses. Visit the company’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FloridaNetworkRealty, to see all of the homes featured virtually during the event. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has invited the new home builder community to participate in the Mega Open House weekend.

For more information, please visit www.floridanetworkrealty.com.

