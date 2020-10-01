Search
NAR Responds to One-Year NFIP Extension, Renews Calls for Long-Term Reform, Reauthorization

By RISMedia Staff

National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) President Vince Malta issued the following statement after the Senate passed a continuing resolution on Wed., Sept. 30 funding the government to Dec. 11 and extending insurance writing authority for the National Flood Insurance Program through Sept. 30, 2021.

“NAR thanks lawmakers for including a one-year extension of the National Flood Insurance Program in this Continuing Resolution, but the job is not done,” said Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “As the 116th Congress nears its end, the House and Senate are missing a golden, bipartisan opportunity to move meaningful NFIP reform legislation authored by Chairwoman Maxine Waters and Ranking Member Patrick McHenry, which addresses the program’s viability and affordability. NAR urges Congress to make long-term reform a priority moving forward.”

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

