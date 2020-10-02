How to Set up a Playroom for Your Kids

If you’re thinking about converting a room in your house to a playroom for your kids, you may be trying to figure out how to decorate and organize it. The options are virtually endless. The amount of space available and the layout of the room may dictate some of your choices. Here are some helpful ideas that will work in any playroom.

Make the Playroom Look Inviting

Decorate the walls with bright colors that will make your kids excited to spend time in the playroom. You can paint with solid colors, use stencils or create a mural. You can also hang brightly colored artwork or use removable decals to decorate the walls.

Set aside some wall space to display your children’s artwork and rotate the collection periodically.

If your kids like to draw on the walls, let them do it in a way that won’t stress you out. Install a large chalkboard on a wall, or paint the wall with chalkboard paint, so your kids can draw to their hearts’ content and you won’t have to worry about cleaning or repainting.

Select the Right Furniture and Flooring

Choose a table that your kids can use for a variety of projects, such as coloring, painting and playing with clay. Look for a table and chairs that will be easy to clean. You can also put a comfortable couch or bean bag chairs in the playroom.

Select a type of flooring that you will be able to keep clean. Choose a material that will allow you to easily wipe up spills and that won’t stain if a mess isn’t cleaned up right away. You may want to avoid carpeting and opt for a washable area rug instead.

Make sure your kids have plenty of floor space to play. You can also set up a cozy area for your little ones to relax and read.

Don’t Make the Playroom Too Cluttered

Go through your kids’ toys, whittle down the collection to ones that you know they love and will play with often, then donate the rest. You may want to limit the number of toys and games in the playroom at any given time and rotate items in and out so your kids don’t get bored.

Keep the Room Organized

Developing and sticking to an organizational system will be critical to keep the playroom from looking like a tornado went through it. You can install shelves, cabinets or cubbies; use storage containers; or buy furniture with built-in storage. Label storage containers for specific types of toys. If your kids can’t read yet, use pictures or colors so they know what goes where.

Create a Playroom Your Kids Will Love

When designing a playroom, think about your children’s ages, preferences and abilities. Put toys and games in areas where your kids will be able to reach them, think about how messy they tend to be and look for ways to keep the playroom as organized as possible so your kids can enjoy spending time there and you won’t have to spend too much time cleaning.