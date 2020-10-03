Brokers: Your Best Recruiting Tool Is Not Dollars

What: The best recruiting strategies go far beyond cash. When 86 percent of your new agents come from referrals within your brokerage, that’s when you know you’re doing something right. Hear from industry powerhouses Donny Samson, CEO of Samson Properties, and Wendy Forsythe, chief brand officer of Fathom Realty, on how they’ve mastered recruiting to rank among the fastest growing brokerages in the U.S. You don’t want to miss out on these actionable strategies that could skyrocket your growth to new levels, all while saving you from overspending.

When: Wed., Oct. 7, 2020 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Sponsored By



Register now!

About the Webinar



Moderator



Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Spokesperson



Shaun Rosemann is EVP of Customer Success at Inside Real Estate, where he is responsible for creating a loyalty-driven customer experience where customers obtain real, undeniably valuable solutions to their most pressing business needs in the Inside Real Estate platform from day one. Prior to joining Inside Real Estate in December 2019, Rosemann served in several senior leadership roles at similar software as a service and technology companies.

Panelists

Wendy Forsythe has spent her career helping top brands, brokerages and agents in both Canada and the United States build their businesses. She has become a branding and growth leader within the industry by combining operational excellence with an agent-first philosophy. She’s a frequent speaker and writer for many industry publications and conferences. She currently serves as the chief brand officer for Fathom Realty where she focuses on growing the Fathom brand across the country.

Donny Samson is the CEO of Samson Properties, an independently-owned real estate brokerage in Chantilly, Va., with 3,500 agents across 26 offices serving Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. Samson prides himself on being the most REALTOR®-friendly brokerage in the industry. Samson has worked as a REALTOR® and broker since 2003, selling more than 300 million in homes between 2003 and 2016, and earning the Lifetime NVAR Top Producer honor.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “Measurable Marketing Strategies that Flat Out Dominate” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.