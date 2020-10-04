Act Now: Newsmaker Nominations Close Oct. 17

RISMedia will be accepting nominations for its 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers until 11:59 p.m. ET Oct. 15, 2020.



The Real Estate Newsmakers are those individuals making headlines for their newsworthy contributions to the housing industry, and for their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve. Nominate a 2021 Newsmaker here.

Readers may nominate as many individuals as they like, as well as themselves, and nominees can be from any walk of the residential or commercial real estate industries, including, but not limited to: brokers, agents, service providers, professionals from the mortgage, title, insurance sectors, etc.

Candidates can be selected as an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker for a range of accomplishments, including, but not limited to:

– Advancing the industry

– Impacting change

– Technology achievements

– Diversity and inclusion

– Business accomplishments and growth

– Humanitarian efforts

– Industry activism and support

– Thought leadership and influence

– Excellence in customer service

– Creativity and innovation

Our 2020 Newsmaker recognition saw over 300 real estate professionals honored for their contributions to the industry across several categories:

Our Inspirations (the big-hearted and brave)—such as Matthew Ferrara, Philosopher, The Learning Network LLC; Nicole Nicolay, REALTOR®, Compass; and Robyn Bruno, associate broker, Mirambell Realty—are celebrated for making a difference every day and sharing their generosity and community spirit with the industry.

Here’s a look at RISMedia’s 2020 Inspirations:

Our Futurists (forward-thinkers)—such as Tim Dain, president and CEO, MARIS; Ty Hildebrand, co-owner and principal broker, Realty ONE Group Willamette Valley; and Alissa Harper, SVP of Strategic Growth, Inside Real Estate—are recognized for changing the conversation to achieve new successes and adapting to survive in a shifting market.

Here’s a look at RISMedia’s 2020 Futurists:

The final deadline for nominations is Oct. 15, 2020. For details and to make your nomination(s), visit RISMedia.com/Newsmaker-Nomination.