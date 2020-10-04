HomeSmart International Reports Growth in Third Quarter 2020

HomeSmart International closed out the third quarter by adding a total of 24 new locations and entering three new states to its growing footprint so far this year. HomeSmart International now has a presence in Oklahoma, Utah and Missouri, with a continued focus on expansion in the Midwest and East Coast.

The real estate franchising company added 11 new franchise locations to its network and saw a net agent gain of 682 agents since the start of July 2020. HomeSmart International had a 289 percent increase in Q3 net agent gain year-over-year.

“So much has transpired since the beginning of the spread of COVID-19,” said Bryan Brooks, HomeSmart International senior vice president of franchise sales. “While we saw an effect on the marketplace in Q2, it is obvious that HomeSmart International will ultimately emerge from this in a far stronger position. Our Q3 growth and franchise sales confirmed that our technology-driven model of low fees and high service is poised to grow tremendously no matter what.”

With what Brooks describes as “strong acquisitions” in the pipeline for its corporate-owned brokerages and franchised locations, he looks forward to seeing everything HomeSmart will accomplish in Q4.

“HomeSmart’s focus on growth and expansion is motivated by the need for smarter real estate processes in the industry,” said HomeSmart CEO and Founder Matt Widdows. “We continue to see tremendous interest in our model because of the technology, business operations and commission HomeSmart offers—making the real estate experience better for all involved in the transaction.”

The company, ranked by The Franchise Business Review as a top 200 franchise in the country, currently has a national network of more than 19,000 agents across 170 locations in 34 states and has received a number of industry recognitions in Q3:

– HomeSmart International was ranked on the INC. 5000® for the eighth consecutive year and the Hall of Fame for the third time

– Entrepreneur Franchise 500® ranked HomeSmart International No. 120 across all industries on its list of fastest-growing franchises

– President Ashley Bowers represented HomeSmart International on a technology panel at RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange

“I am so proud of the HomeSmart International agent and broker community and all it has collectively accomplished so far in 2020,” said Ashley Bowers, president of HomeSmart International. “This year has proven that nothing can stand in the way of our real estate professionals and our corporate team will continue to put them and their businesses first no matter what.”

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.