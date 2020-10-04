The Bronx’s Future Homes Realty Affiliates With CENTURY 21 Real Estate

Harold Maniram announced recently that Future Homes Realty, an independent real estate brokerage in the Bronx, N.Y., has chosen to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Maniram and his team of 55 affiliated agents at CENTURY 21 Future Homes Realty will now have access to the CENTURY 21® System’s technology and productivity tools.

“We value and appreciate the people of the Bronx and the trust our team has earned over the years and our affiliation with CENTURY 21 will allow us to go to the next level as our agents deliver more personalized, extraordinary experiences,” said Maniram. “We look forward to working with the brand to perfect the home-buying and -selling experience and to becoming the first choice for real estate consumers throughout the Bronx, New York’s five boroughs and around the world.”

According to Maniram, the team at CENTURY 21 Future Homes Realty, for almost two decades consecutively, has placed a buyer into a home every two days. That’s a record that Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, is hoping will increase over time.

Content Square 1.

“As a brand, we fully understand that you cannot build a legacy of extraordinary quality service ratings by chance,” added Miedler. “It starts at the top with a leader like Harold whose mindset is to always elevate and to leverage innovative strategies that help his agents stay ahead of the competition and build long-term client relationships.”



For more information, please visit www.century21.com.

