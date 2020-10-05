Enhancing the Real Estate Experience for Today’s Buyers and Sellers

American Home Shield paves the way with their relentless commitment to innovation and technology



When NextHome, Inc. Chief Strategic Officer Keith Robinson sat down to evaluate which home warranty company would best serve the clients of all their franchise locations, all signs pointed to American Home Shield® (AHS®).

A home warranty leader for more than 45 years, AHS has stood the test of time. Protecting the budgets of buyers and sellers from the expense associated with something going wrong with a covered system component or appliance during the real estate transaction, AHS continues to raise the bar by expanding their service offerings for buyers and sellers alike.

“I’ve come to learn that who you are in business with matters just as much as how you are at doing business,” says Robinson, who goes on to explain that finding the right warranty company also meant finding the right company leadership team to forge a relationship with. “It was about the people and the company,” says Robinson.

“Though they’ve grown a lot, they haven’t lost that human touch and connectivity to their clients,” says Robinson—one thing that has remained consistent from the very beginning.

“In the last 24 – 36 months, we’ve seen AHS incorporate huge technological advances that enable them to provide more responsiveness and a better client experience,” notes Robinson.

Particularly impressive is the cutting-edge technology platform known as Streem®, which, like AHS, is part of the Frontdoor™ family of companies.

The Streem platform provides clients the ability to conduct the equivalent of a physician’s telehealth visit with the home warranty provider through a mobile device or home computer.

“They can troubleshoot it virtually with much greater speed, so when the air conditioner goes out on the hottest day of the year, the client can use Streem to allow a technician to get eyes on the problem, sometimes in a matter of minutes,” explains Robinson. “They have a whole team of technicians standing by virtually, which can often eliminate the need for a tech to have to go out to the home,” he adds.

“To the client, that’s all that matters: responsiveness and whatever it takes to make them happy.”

Robinson also appreciates the monthly webinars hosted by AHS, which go a long way toward ensuring that buyers and sellers enjoy the most seamless and stress-free real estate transaction possible.

“NextHome is a tech-forward company, but we want that technology to sit in the background, enabling our agents to do what they do best: interact with people buying or selling houses,” says Robinson. “AHS’ relentless commitment to innovation and technology while creating an optimal user experience with that human touch goes to the core of why our clients choose to work with them.”

For more information, please visit www.ahs.com/realestate.



John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.

