Jennifer Lind Named President of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California

Coldwell Banker Realty recently announced the appointment of Jennifer Lind as president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California. In this position, Lind will be responsible for the daily operations and sales of Coldwell Banker Realty’s branded operations.

The company, with 56 offices and more than 4,000 affiliated sales professionals, represented more than $19 billion in sales volume and nearly 20,000 transactions in 2019. Lind will begin in her new role in mid-November.

Lind served in senior leadership roles for top real estate firms within the greater Seattle area and throughout Washington state. Most recently, she held the position of senior vice president of Windermere Real Estate. In that role, she oversaw franchise operations and growth strategies for the Western Washington region for 70 franchise owners with a total of 120 offices and 3,400 sales agents. Under her oversight, the region yielded 40,000 total transactions and $23 billion in sales volume.

She also served as vice president of business strategy for the real estate company, John L. Scott, headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., with 110 offices and 3000 agents throughout the Pacific Northwest. In this position, she directly led a region of office leaders while responsible for strategic growth, program implementation, marketing and luxury initiatives companywide. Her previous experience as a real estate agent, manager and franchise owner has created true passion for the business and an approach centered around relationships.



“The iconic brand of Coldwell Banker was founded in Northern California in 1906, establishing itself as a real estate company known for superior service, innovation and its ethical approach to business. In line with our high standards of excellence, we are thrilled to have Jennifer at the helm in Northern California to expertly guide our flagship company,” said Greg Macres, executive vice president of the western region for Coldwell Banker’s company-owned operations. “I am confident that under Jennifer’s leadership, the company is well positioned for continued growth as one of the region’s leading residential real estate companies.”



For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.

