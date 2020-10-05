Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ® Announces Just-Released Issue of Bi-Annual Magazine

Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ®â€”the global network comprising more than 200 leading high-end real estate brokerages and the luxury marketing division ofÂ Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ®â€”has released the latest issue of its eponymous publication,Â Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ (LPI) magazine.

Now on newsstands, the issue (Volume 10: No. 2) delves into the pandemic’s impact on high-end real estate, why the market continues to thrive and how the rapidly evolving concept of home has reshaped how our households function and what they represent in our day-to-day lives.

“When we set out to craft the content for this newest edition ofÂ LPIÂ magazine, now just over half a year into the pandemic, there was a heightened level of importance as it pertained to the trends and first-hand narratives we wanted to underscore,” said Michelle Walsh, director of Marketing Services for LPI and the magazine’s editor-in-chief.Â “In the face of these extraordinary times, our mission has been to provide important market insightsâ€”as well as escapism from the everyday.Â We’re proud to have exceeded all expectations with this issue.”

This latest installment of LPI magazine comprises a range of features, including tips for creating a work “haven” at home and design trends and amenities to watch in the next decade. An in-depth look into the buying patterns of wealthy millennials and their ever-increasing impact on the prime property market includes statistics and commentary from industry experts, as well as insights into the style and location preferences of these consumers.

View the magazine’sÂ digital editionÂ or find it onÂ luxuryportfolio.com, where you can also request a print copy.

